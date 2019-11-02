In the race for Clearfield County District Attorney, incumbent William A. Shaw Jr., Democrat, of Pine Township is running against Republican challenger Ryan Sayers of Clearfield.
Shaw first joined the District Attorney’s Office in 1997 when he was hired by former District Attorney Paul E. Cherry who is now a Clearfield County Judge. In 2001, Cherry appointed Shaw as the First Assistant District Attorney, which he held until being elected as District Attorney in 2003. Shaw obtained his first murder conviction in October 2000 and successfully prosecuted a volume of murder cases since then.
Shaw is a 1985 graduate of Clearfield High School and served six years on active duty in the United States Coast Guard where he was trained in federal law enforcement and investigation. During college and law school Shaw served in the Coast Guard Reserves and was on active duty during the summer.
Shaw enrolled in the first class of students attending the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University and graduated summa cum laude from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s degree in criminology. He then earned his law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, R.I.
Shaw is a lifelong resident of Clearfield County and he and his wife Jennifer make their home in Pine Township. Shaw is the son of retired Clearfield County Prothonotary William Shaw and Jeannie Shaw. He is an avid outdoorsman, a member of various sporting clubs and civic organizations, a life member of the NRA, and a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church.
Sayers is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Washington & Jefferson College, and earned his Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University School of Law.
Sayers has his own law practice in Clearfield and serves as President of the Clearfield County Bar Association. Prior to opening his own office, he practiced law with the firm of Naddeo & Lewis, LLC. He has also served as both an adult and juvenile defense attorney, and has served in this capacity since obtaining my license to practice law in Pennsylvania.
Sayers is president of the Good Samaritan Center, former President of the Clearfield YMCA, solicitor for the Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Education Foundation, St. Francis Parish, and a board member of Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.
He is a 2003 Eagle Scout, has earned many scouting awards and continues to be involved in the organization. He is also advisor for the Chamber’s Exploring Program in the Clearfield and Curwensville School Districts.
Sayers is the son of Paul and Therese Sayers of Frenchville, a parishioner and choir member of St. Francis Church, member of the Clearfield Choral Society, and an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, hiking, camping, and kayaking.
Why are you the best candidate for District Attorney?
Sayers: “In addition to my experience as a criminal & civil attorney, as well as, an administrator, I have a fresh perspective and new ideas for managing the Criminal Justice System in Clearfield County,” Sayers said.
Sayers added that his experience as a defense attorney provides a “unique perspective and would be an asset as the next District Attorney because I will be able to work with law enforcement to strengthen the areas of cases where I know defense attorneys will attempt to argue the hardest on behalf of their clients.”
He said this will lead him to have a higher conviction rate at trial than Shaw over the last four years, which includes at least two acquittals and a hung jury.
Shaw: “My years of experience and proven ability to successfully prosecute the most difficult of criminal cases makes me the best candidate for Clearfield County District Attorney. I have helped thousands of crime victims seek justice and recover restitution and learned to manage a high-volume case load with little resources.”
Shaw, who created the Fugitive of the Week program, said he was the first District Attorney in the state to institute a process for electronic discovery to save tax dollars, and copied by many District Attorney offices in the state. He also created the fully functioning Child Advocacy Center in the county that assists in the investigation of child abuse and treatment of child victims.
Shaw said if Sayers is elected, Sayers will take more cases to trial and not accept plea agreements. “My opponent does not understand challenges of a District Attorney’s office,” Shaw said.
According to Shaw, his office last year had nearly 1,400 new criminal cases. There are 365 days in a year but only 261 workdays or about 22 workdays a month. “At the end of the month there are very few days available for criminal jury trials and it is logistically impossible to take every case to trial,” Shaw said.
Shaw said he continues to maintain a 99 percent conviction rate.
In the past several years Clearfield County experienced an increase in drug crimes and violent crimes including several murders. How do you plan to combat the rising crime problem in the area?
Sayers: “There are three ways that the District Attorney can help combat the drug epidemic which is tied to the rising crime problem in our county — drug court, state prison, and education.” Sayers said at least 43 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania have a Drug Court program that is certified by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — but said Clearfield County does not have a certified drug court program. “The purpose of a Drug Court is to help low-level users break the cycle of addition under the intensive monitoring by the court system and by doing so takes the demand away from the drug dealers.”
Sayers said Shaw announced the establishment of “his version” of a drug court less than two weeks before election day.
“There is no administrative order establishing such a court program, the Commissioners were not involved with the creation of such a program, and no defense attorneys have been informed that such a program exists for their clients that need rehabilitation. If these key groups of individuals and the Probation Department are not involved, then the program will not succeed,” Sayers said.
Sayers added that people caught producing and distributing hard drugs must do “hard time in state prison” and too many criminals are housed in the overcrowded county jail because they receive plea offers to a county sentence.
Sayers said the district attorney needs to be an educator and get to the next generation before they get caught up in a cycle of addiction due to poor choices, poor circumstances.
“The drug and crime problems cannot be dealt with through just one tactic,” Sayers said. “Due to the complexity of this problem, it is necessary for the District Attorney to work with community and business leaders, the criminal justice system, and politicians to attack this issue from multiple angles. I am the only candidate that will do this for an entire four-year term, and not just at election time.”
Shaw: “Most crime committed in our county is drug-related and recent homicides we have had have all been drug-related. Drugs are generally at the center of criminal activity, and I have been working on this problem,” Shaw said.
Regarding the recently announced drug court, Shaw said for the past two years he has worked to develop a drug court in Clearfield County.
“The program I have developed, with the help of many service providers, seeks to identify non-violent first-time drug abusers and provide them with intense counseling and therapy to prevent future drug abuse, future crime, and future cost to the taxpayers,” Shaw said.
Shaw said he applied for a grant five months before Sayers announced an intent to seek election. The grant was to obtain a case manager who would be “embedded” in CCJ for the purpose of screening candidates for the program at the preliminary hearing stage. In November 2018, five months before my opponent announced an intent to seek election, we applied for a grant to obtain a case manager who would be embedded in the County Jail for the purpose of screening candidates at the preliminary hearing stage.
Shaw said he is working on an effort to provide drug dogs to multiple police departments throughout the county.
“I have recently committed to assisting the DuBois City Police Department with their efforts to obtain a drug dog and I am working to provide similar assistance to other departments in Clearfield County,” Shaw said.
“My office regularly prosecutes and sends serious drug dealers to state prison,” Shaw said. “Every month The Progress reports on the number of drug dealers that are sent to state prison, where they belong. I can achieve these notable sentences because I continue to have an excellent working relationship with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute criminal activity.”