- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 2-4.
- Robert Dudurich, individually and co-administrator, James Dudurich, Shirley M. Belgin, individually and co-administrator, and Darlene Dudurich, individually and co-administrator to Robert J. Dudurich and Sheri A. Dudurich, $1, Beccaria Township.
- L. Roy Hubler and Ruth Ann Hubler to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Max J. Crain and Shelley D. Crain to Joanne Callas, $89,000, Huston Township.
- Joshua R. Glessner and Angela M. Glessner to Noah J. Bridge, $115,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Andrew D, Sayers, Mary Michael Sayers, Blake Lamounte Sayers, Susan S. Miller and Mark V. Miller to Timothy M. Thomas and Francene G. Thomas, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Drexel L. Pentz to James Irvin Hutton Jr., $144,600, Penn Township.
- Dennis L. Lumadue Sr. and Georganna L. Lumadue to Harry J. Lumadue and Dennis L. Lumadue, $1, Bradford Township.
- David E. McKee and Pamela J. McKee to Meghan M. McKee, $1, Sandy Township.
- Deborah J. Whitaker to Michael C. Whitaker and Deborah J. Whitaker, $50,000, Pine Township.
- Gerald Royer to Leanne E. Fuller, $132,000, Brady Township.
- Rosalee Pituch to Scott R. Creighton, $70,000, Sandy Township.
- Jean L. Dressler to William A. Russel, Margaret Russel, Melissa West and Vanessa Milsaps, $194,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield Co. Ind. Dev. Auth., Ingerman-Gisburg Partnership, by general partner, and Ingerman-Ginsburg Company LLC to GA Sandy II Lp, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert Dudurich, individual and co-administrator, James Dudurich estate, Shirley M. Belgin, individual and co-administrator, and Darlene Dudurich, individual and co-administrator to Catherine V. Hutton, $50,000, Beccaria Township.
- Barry D. Bryan, executor and Kathryn Adair Bryan estate to Daniel R. Bryan, WilliamT. Bryan, Autumn A. McBride and Thomas R. Bryan, $1, Penn Township.
- Patrick H. Mowrey, trustee, Patrick H. Mowrey family trust, Kim E. Mowrey family trust, and Kim E. Mowrey, trustee to Michael G. Whitby and Jenna M. Whitby, $33,000, Bigler Township.
- Blue Sky PA Lp, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner to Michael G. Whitby and jenna M. Whitby, $1,995, Bigler Township.
- Thomas M. McCloskey and Linda A. McCloskey to Dashuri Grace Aliko and Rex Wayne Holmes, $275,000, Sandy Township.
- Carla Mullen to Mikayla Harris, $60,000, Gulich Township.
- Vincent A. Parziale, individually and administrator, Carmen J. Parziale estate and Elizabeth A. Parziale to Thomas L. King and Ida L. King, $51,000, DuBois City.
- Florence A. Lutz to Steven P. Biancuzzo and Tammie L. Biancuzzo, $1, Lawrence Township.
- H. Jefferson Gates to Delight Johnson, $1, DuBois City.
- Hayes Marsden LP, by general partner and HM Deer Creek LLC, general partner to William G. Hayes, Margaret S. Hayes, Edward W. Marsden Jr. and Judith S. Marsden, $1, Girard Township.
- Mick Tarel, Michael D. Tarel and Zoe Ellen Close to Carl Zane Close, $1, Gulich Township.
- Componation Construction Inc to Wesley D. Smith, $420,000, Sandy Township.
- Russell W. Hand Jr. revocable living trust, Linda J. Hand revocable living trust, and Linda J. Hand, trustee to Landscape One of DuBois Inc., $250,400, Union Township.
- Amber L. Penhollow and David W. Penhollow Jr. to 521 Chestnut Avenue LLC, $72,600, DuBois City.
- Jennifer Gornati, executrix and Angelina Riccadonna estate to Jennifer Gornati, $1, Huston Township.
- Kerry Hutson and Maria Huston to Timothy R. Seese, Linda L. Seese, Dale E. Welsh and Lisa J. Welsh, $12,000, Huston Township.
- Nolan Rocky Rhodes and Jennifer Rhodes to Marilou Tuck, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Moshannon Valley girls feature new coach for 2019-20 season
-
Clearfield man waives child porn charges
-
Arnold was a special person who was meant to coach kids
-
Warriors return six letterwinners year after state playoff birth
-
Winter storm brings downed trees, winter to Progressland
-
Wreaths Across America plans county escort to Beulah Cemetery
-
Super Load to snarl traffic as it moves through Clearfield County region
-
PA Lottery presents check to winner of $1 million holiday Scratch-Off ticket
-
Thanksgiving Day vehicle theft ends well for victim
-
Snow Shoe Rails to Trails extends to Philipsburg
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: