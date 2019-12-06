  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 2-4.
  • Robert Dudurich, individually and co-administrator, James Dudurich, Shirley M. Belgin, individually and co-administrator, and Darlene Dudurich, individually and co-administrator to Robert J. Dudurich and Sheri A. Dudurich, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • L. Roy Hubler and Ruth Ann Hubler to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
  • Max J. Crain and Shelley D. Crain to Joanne Callas, $89,000, Huston Township.
  • Joshua R. Glessner and Angela M. Glessner to Noah J. Bridge, $115,000, Chester Hill Borough.
  • Andrew D, Sayers, Mary Michael Sayers, Blake Lamounte Sayers, Susan S. Miller and Mark V. Miller to Timothy M. Thomas and Francene G. Thomas, $80,000, DuBois City.
  • Drexel L. Pentz to James Irvin Hutton Jr., $144,600, Penn Township.
  • Dennis L. Lumadue Sr. and Georganna L. Lumadue to Harry J. Lumadue and Dennis L. Lumadue, $1, Bradford Township.
  • David E. McKee and Pamela J. McKee to Meghan M. McKee, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Deborah J. Whitaker to Michael C. Whitaker and Deborah J. Whitaker, $50,000, Pine Township.
  • Gerald Royer to Leanne E. Fuller, $132,000, Brady Township.
  • Rosalee Pituch to Scott R. Creighton, $70,000, Sandy Township.
  • Jean L. Dressler to William A. Russel, Margaret Russel, Melissa West and Vanessa Milsaps, $194,000, DuBois City.
  • Clearfield Co. Ind. Dev. Auth., Ingerman-Gisburg Partnership, by general partner, and Ingerman-Ginsburg Company LLC to GA Sandy II Lp, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Robert Dudurich, individual and co-administrator, James Dudurich estate, Shirley M. Belgin, individual and co-administrator, and Darlene Dudurich, individual and co-administrator to Catherine V. Hutton, $50,000, Beccaria Township.
  • Barry D. Bryan, executor and Kathryn Adair Bryan estate to Daniel R. Bryan, WilliamT. Bryan, Autumn A. McBride and Thomas R. Bryan, $1, Penn Township.
  • Patrick H. Mowrey, trustee, Patrick H. Mowrey family trust, Kim E. Mowrey family trust, and Kim E. Mowrey, trustee to Michael G. Whitby and Jenna M. Whitby, $33,000, Bigler Township.
  • Blue Sky PA Lp, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner to Michael G. Whitby and jenna M. Whitby, $1,995, Bigler Township.
  • Thomas M. McCloskey and Linda A. McCloskey to Dashuri Grace Aliko and Rex Wayne Holmes, $275,000, Sandy Township.
  • Carla Mullen to Mikayla Harris, $60,000, Gulich Township.
  • Vincent A. Parziale, individually and administrator, Carmen J. Parziale estate and Elizabeth A. Parziale to Thomas L. King and Ida L. King, $51,000, DuBois City.
  • Florence A. Lutz to Steven P. Biancuzzo and Tammie L. Biancuzzo, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • H. Jefferson Gates to Delight Johnson, $1, DuBois City.
  • Hayes Marsden LP, by general partner and HM Deer Creek LLC, general partner to William G. Hayes, Margaret S. Hayes, Edward W. Marsden Jr. and Judith S. Marsden, $1, Girard Township.
  • Mick Tarel, Michael D. Tarel and Zoe Ellen Close to Carl Zane Close, $1, Gulich Township.
  • Componation Construction Inc to Wesley D. Smith, $420,000, Sandy Township.
  • Russell W. Hand Jr. revocable living trust, Linda J. Hand revocable living trust, and Linda J. Hand, trustee to Landscape One of DuBois Inc., $250,400, Union Township.
  • Amber L. Penhollow and David W. Penhollow Jr. to 521 Chestnut Avenue LLC, $72,600, DuBois City.
  • Jennifer Gornati, executrix and Angelina Riccadonna estate to Jennifer Gornati, $1, Huston Township.
  • Kerry Hutson and Maria Huston to Timothy R. Seese, Linda L. Seese, Dale E. Welsh and Lisa J. Welsh, $12,000, Huston Township.
  • Nolan Rocky Rhodes and Jennifer Rhodes to Marilou Tuck, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.

Tags