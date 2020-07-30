- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 23 –29.
- Johnston Legacy Holdings LLC to Diana J. Faust and Walene Gambler, $1, Jordan Township.
- Jay L. Arlick and Deborah R. Arlick to Jeffrey W. Rice, $140,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brent N. Barrett and Deborah Barrett to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $18,500, Bloom Township.
- Betty F. Angelo, by aif, and Denise S. Angelo, aif, to Chris Richards, $49,000, Sandy Township. Charlotte D. Peters and Kenneth W. Peters to Tanner L. Kelly and Ashley B. Kelly, $103,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Jay L. Arlick and Deborah R. Arlick to Brenda Rice, $275,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Thursa Falvo estate by sheriff sale, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee and at the suit of Falvo property, and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A, at the suit of Falvo property, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A, $5,562.28, Clearfield Borough.
- Jeffrey B. Bowman and Cindy Bowman to Mark Wolfe and Lacy Wolfe, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Linda K. Webster to Linda K. Webster and Amanda J. Webster, $1, Decatur Township.
- David J. Kitko and Claudia J. Kitko to Michael P. Kitko, David J. Kitko, and Claudia J. Kitko, $1, Woodward Township.
- Kenneth S. Cook and Laura Cook to Jason Markel, $135,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Ronald L. Lasko to Ronald L. Lasko, trustee, and Ronald L. Lasko revocable trust agreement, $1, Gulich Township.
- Harry Cathcart to Freeman R. Coats, $10,000, Pike Township.
- Timothy J. Hugar, executor, Janice Ruth Hugar estate and Heather S. Hugar to Timothy J. Hugar and Heather S. Hugar, $1, Graham Township.
- Leonard C. Martin Jr. and Lori A. Martin to Kenneth R. Gray and Beverly Gray, $17,900, Graham Township.
- Andrew H. Brubaker to John O. Davidson and Dixie L. Davidson, $38,000, Union Township.
- Anthony V. Depasquale and Maryann Depasquale to Joshua Hook and Kimberly Hook, $179,000, Bradford Township.
- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, by aif, and Covius Mortgage Solutions LLC, aif, to Tamara Marie Boose, $55,000, Gulich Township.
- Raymond G. Decker and Dawn A. Decker to Richard A. Supenia, $10,000, Bigler Township.
- Dawn A. Decker and Raymond G. Decker to Timothy J. Elder, Carl G. Abernethy Jr., and William E. Hicks, $4,000, Bigler Township.
- Gene D. Draisey and Jeanne D. Draisey to Timothy J. Elder, Carl G. Abernethy Jr., and William E. Hicks, $1,500, Bigler Township.
- Joseph A. Volosky and Sherry A. Volosky to Brenton M. Truitt and Kristina L. Truitt, $500, Sandy Township.
- Matthew L. Bowman and Cathy Bowman to Brian Kane and Alexandra Kane, $109,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda A. Schalk, co-executor, Gloria Schalk estate, Joseph Schalk, co-executor, and Jean Costne to Linda A. Schalk, Joseph Schalk, Pamela August, and Diana Salvadori, $1, DuBois City.
- David V. Fuchs and Melinda Fuchs to Dennis A. Shaffner and Susan R. Shaffner, $1, Union Township. Robert C. Meyer Jr. and Patricia Meyer to Paul C. Vonella, Joshua Paul Vonella, Justin Paul Vonella, Jacob Paul Vonella, and Jared Paul Vonella, $500, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Kimberly S. Betz by tax claim to Tina M. Keith, $500, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, William J. Orris by tax claim and Louise E. Orris by tax claim to Daniel J. Wallace and Sandra L. Wallace, $400, Sandy Township.
- John W. Johnson and Susan A. Johnson to E. A. Hand Enterprises LLC, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Joy S. Weichman, executrix, and Virginia D. Crawford estate to James J. Bojalad III and Danielle J. Bojalad, $50,000, Huston Township.
- Kyle R. Diller and Katelyn R. Baughman to Jodi L. Stewart, $119,900, DuBois City.
- Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, and LaJose United Methodist Church to LaJose Word of God Church, $10,000, Newburg Borough.
- Grandview Terrace One LP and K. C. Lezzer, managing partner, to Leonard C. Martin Jr., $6,035, Decatur Township.
- Allshouse living trust, by trustee, Thomas Jeffrey Allshouse, successor trustee, and David William Allshouse to David William Allshouse, $1, Sandy Township.
- Allshouse living trust, by trustee, Thomas Jeffrey Allshouse, successor trustee, and David William Allshouse to David William Allshouse, $1, Sandy Township.
- Frances M. Shue, individual and executor and Elizabeth A. Savel estate to Frances M. Shue and Christopher D. Shue, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Eric Fike and Margaret Fike to Eric Fike, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Sylvia L. Witherow to Norman C. Heuser and Rebecca J. Heuser, $1, Penn Township and Greenwood Township.
- Eli D. Miller and Susie E. Miller to Christy J. Hostetler and Magdalena M. Hostetler, $1, Bell Township.
- Richard S. Bergey and Virginia T. Bergey to Michael Joseph Yedlosky, Bernice Marie Yedlosky, Joseph Michael Yedlosky, and James Allen Yedlosky, $1, Covington Township.
- Richard S. Bergey and Virginia T. Bergey to Melvin L. Fleck Jr. and Melissa A. Fleck, $1, Covington Township.
- Tyler Burr to James Moore and Milynda McCloskey, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Gary L. Miller Jr. and Jennifer Miller to Jennifer Miller and Gary Lee Miller Jr., $10, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Stanley P. Bandrowsky by tax claim to Larry L. Conklin and Jennifer M. Conklin, $1, Beccaria Township.
- David O. Miller to David O. Miller and Jonathon David Miller, $10, Cooper Township.
- Kenneth A. Smith and Georgiann Smith to Brande R. Plyler, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Barbara Ann Thomas, administratrix and Anna P. Bloom estate to Kara G. Bergum, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brandi L Hainsey Lauder, Trudy L. McIlvaine, and Frank S. McIlvaine, to Raymond J. Lauder and Brandi L. Lauder, $30,000, Goshen Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Fair board announces vendor list
-
Food vendors, harness racing and livestock show return to fairgrounds
-
West Branch outlines school return scenarios
-
Curwensville presents back-to-school plan
-
SCI Houtzdale guard accused of drug smuggling scheme
-
LHU closure brings more student challenges, disappointment
-
LHU makes drastic changes to fall reopening plan
-
JANET L. WARSING
-
Clearfield board accepts new school year plan
-
Allport man killed in Pittsburgh area crash
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: