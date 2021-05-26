The North Central PA LaunchBox Powered by Penn State DuBois is looking to expand high school entrepreneurial competition to four to six new school districts next year.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, Program Director Brad Lashinsky of North Central PA Launchbox reported its “Dare to Dream” competition at DuBois Area Senior High School was a success and they hope to expand it to other school district’s in the area.
The “Dare to Dream” competition is a “shark tank” type of competition.
“It really is a way to get kids think entrepreneurially and be innovative by design,” Lashinsky said.
This year was a pilot program for “Dare to Dream.” For the competition the students pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and the three county commissioners served on the panel, Lashinsky said.
“I was very impressed by their presentations,” Commissioner John Sobel said of the competitors.
This year they had seven competitors, which was narrowed down to three finalists. He said teachers and administrators at the school were extremely pleased with how it went and want to build onto it next year.
Lashinky said they hope to expand it to four to six high schools and technical schools and hope to have a regional tournament with the winners.
He said the Clearfield Area School District has expressed interest in participating.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the Dare to Dream program grow,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Lashinsky said the pandemic made the competition more difficult this year because much of it had to be done via video teleconferencing, but next year they will be able to get into the schools and work with the students
He also said they are looking to have programs in local middle schools to build entrepreneurial, sales and marketing skills.
“We see the Dare to Dream Competition staying here for many years and really growing that next generation of entrepreneurs in our region,” Lashinsky said.