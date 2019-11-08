A Curwensville woman caught with a large amount of methamphetamines had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Joanne C. Greendoner, 45, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, an ungraded felony; intentional possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
Tpr. Jonathan Uren testified that on Oct. 26, at 4:18 p.m. he and Tpr. Brian Elensky were on patrol in an unmarked car at the intersection of US-322 and the Allport Cutoff when they ran the license plate of a Jeep Wrangler and discovered it was an expired plate for a Dodge. A traffic stop was initiated and Uren said they could smell alcohol inside the vehicle.
Greendoner was a passenger in the vehicle and she appeared to be nervous and was putting items in her pockets and appeared to be using her feet to push something under the seat.
And when the driver opened the glove box to get her information, Elensky said he saw what he thought was a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamines.
When Elensky opened the glove box its contents spilled onto the floor. While going through the items, Elensky found a wallet and a bag underneath Greendoner’s seat.
Inside the wallet was a bag of suspected methamphetamine weighing 45 grams, nine syringes, one of which was marked as being used and empty baggies commonly used for the packaging of illicit drugs. Greendoner was searched and two one-gram baggies of methamphetamine werefound on her person.
During closing arguments, Greendoner’s attorney Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office asked the charges be thrown out because the suspected methamphetamine was never tested therefore there isn’t any evidence she committed a crime. She also noted that Tpr. Elensky should have testified at the hearing.
Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue argued that hearsay testimony is admissible at a preliminary hearing and there is ample circumstantial evidence that the substance is methamphetamine including the syringes, and baggies.
Nevling bound over all charges to court and kept bail at $50,000 monetary.