CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council was updated on the work of the Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Mayor Jim Hoover at council’s recent meeting reported officers have been engaged during the month of July.
“They have been keeping very busy. There is a lot going on,” he explained.
Police responded to 113 incidents during the month.
Officers served eight warrants during the month. “Now that the Clearfield County Jail is open, they are serving warrants again,” Hoover said.
Other episodes of interest include 30 traffic stops, five traffic accidents, seven fraud complaints, two incidents of driving-under-the-influence and three drug-related incidents.
Fines and court costs for the month totaled $1,040.