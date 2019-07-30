The Curwensville, P-O, and Purchase Line marching bands took home top honors at last night’s Clearfield Firemen’s Parade but it was the Golden Tide who were the big winners last night.
Purchase Line won first place in the AAA division and P-O won first place in the A division but Curwensville won first place in every category it competed in, including first place in the AA division, Best Overall Drum Major and Best Overall Percussion. The Golden Tide Junior High Band won first place in the junior high division.
Other winners in the musical divisions include West Branch who won second place in the AA division and Moshannon Valley who won second place in the A division.
Clearfield Area High School also marched in the parade but it wasn’t judged because it is the host band for the parade.
A complete list of last night’s winners will be published in tomorrow’ edition of The Progress.
The Parade was led by the Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard who received a standing ovation from the crowd when it marched in front of the Grandstand at approximately 6:30 p.m.