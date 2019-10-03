CURWENSVILLE — Borough Council here once again heard from landlords over its proposed rental property inspection ordinance at a special meeting last night.
The borough is proposing to pass an ordinance requiring all rental units be inspected once they are vacant.
The inspection would mirror the property maintenance code, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley who is also a member of council.
The inspection checklist includes certain requirements, such as:
- the unit must have heating, plumbing and electricity
- stairways, decks, porches and balconies must be properly maintained and structurally sound
- doors must be in good condition and locks secure the door tightly
- stairways and hallways must have proper lighting
Landlords will also have to pay a $25 registration fee for each unit.
Several landlords spoke in opposition to the ordinance.
Darlene Wriglesworth said she is opposed to having her rental units inspected.
“I think it is a violation of my civil rights as a property owner and a taxpayer,” Wriglesworth said.
However, one landlord spoke in favor of the ordinance. Art Faccone said the ordinance should look to weed out the “bad guys,” but he was opposed to the borough requiring a permit be obtained prior to the rental unit being occupied.
He said this requirement could cost landlords significant amounts of money if they are required to keep a rental unit vacant for a month or more to correct a small problem.
Carfley said that section of the proposed ordinance has been removed. Instead, landlords must pay a $25 registration fee and the rental unit would be inspected — and if any violations were found, the landlord would have a certain amount of time to correct the problem before they start incurring fines.
Additionally, Carfley said the borough would not be inspecting occupied rental properties unless it receives a complaint from the tenant. The new ordinance would only be for residential rental properties and would exclude commercial rental properties.
Faccone said he is not opposed to the ordinance since the permit requirement has been removed.
Carfley said council will vote on the passing the proposed ordinance at its next regular meeting. If it is approved, it would go into effect at the beginning of the year.
Mayor John Adams was absent from the meeting.