COLLEGE TOWNSHIP — The Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority has announced that curbside recycling service will resume on Monday, April 27.
As curbside recycling starts back up again, please follow the guidelines below to keep collectors and residents safe:
- If someone in your household has been sick, is quarantined or has tested positive for COVID-19, please hold your recycling at home for one week before placing it at the curb.
- Protect yourself, your neighbors and our community. Do not place possibly contaminated items at the curb.
- All trash should be bagged prior to being placed inside or next to your trash can. Bags should be tied or closed to prevent trash from falling out.
- For State College Borough Residents Only: Bulk items should be placed at the curb for at least three days before they are collected.
For more information on recycling in Centre County visit:
www.centrecountyrecycles.org or call 814-238-7005.