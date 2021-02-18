A project to improve a trout stream in Lawrence Township could be a model to be used for the rest of the state.
Clearfield County Conservation District has awarded a $173,028 Dirt and Gravel Road grant to Lawrence Township to improve a stream crossing culvert on Pifer Road that is adversely affecting Fork Run.
Fork Run is classified as a high quality cold water fishery and Trout Unlimited considers it an Eastern Brook Trout Stronghold, Clearfield County Conservation District Dirt and Gravel Road Specialist Mark Lyons, said.
Because of the high quality of the stream, Trout Unlimited is going to use the township project as matching funds to apply for a $60,000 National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant in 2022.
Lawrence Township’s portion would use the grant to replace a four-foot wide plastic pipe with a 21.5-foot structure over the 16-foot wide stream.
Lyons said the current plastic pipe is too small for fish to pass through and it partially sticks out of the water.
This decelerates the water on the upstream portion, causing flooding and excessive sediment to deposit on the stream bed, burying natural fish habitat.
On the downstream side, water coming out of the pipe is accelerated, causing a “firehose effect” gouging out the bottom of the stream bed. The pipe also creates a barrier that fish cannot cross.
“This is a high class trout stream and by doing this project we will open up more than three miles of fish habitat,” Lyons said.
Lawrence Township is using the Dirt and Gravel Road grant to install the new stream crossing and pipe and Trout unlimited will be using its grant funds to re-grade the stream to bring it back to its natural state and install fish habitat structures, Lyons said. It will also facilitate the best flow possible through the new culvert to prevent flooding and erosion, Lyon said.
“We want to do a full-fledged stream rehabilitation 200 feet upstream and downstream of the pipe because the stream has been so heavily affected by this undersized culvert,” Lyons said.
This year, Trout Unlimited will be focusing on restoring 50 feet of the stream on either side of the culvert and if it gets the grant, it will expand the project to restore 200 feet on either side of the pipe, Lyons said.
Trout Unlimited wants to use this project as a model for the rest of the state, according to Mike Gill, chairman of the conservation district.
The project is expected to get underway in August and it will take a couple of months to complete, Lyons said.