Crown Crest Cemetery is under new ownership, according to Supervisor Randy Powell who made the announcement at Tuesday night’s Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting.
Powell announced that Jeremy Styers of Clearfield purchased the cemetery and the deed was transferred to him on May 17.
“We are no longer the operators of the cemetery,” Powell said.
In a telephone interview with The Progress, Styers said the judicial sale occurred in January. According to records at the Clearfield County Register and Recorder’s office, Styers purchased the property from the Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau for $281.
The cemetery had fallen into disrepair after its owners, Edmund Grenier and his wife, Brenda, pleaded guilty to theft charges and were sentenced to jail several years ago for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the customers of Crown Crest Cemetery and Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Edmund Grenier is currently serving 25 to 50 years at SCI Bellefonte. Brenda Grenier also pleaded guilty, served 11.5 months in the Clearfield County Jail and was released.
The township and volunteers began maintaining the cemetery prior to Memorial Day 2019 to prepare the cemetery for annual Memorial Day Services, which are held in the cemetery, township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said.
The township also collected donations to help maintain the cemetery, and all donations received were spent on the cemetery, Shaffner said.
She said most of the funds were used for maintenance items such as gravel, cold patch, trash hauling, etc. The township also purchased a zero turn mower for the cemetery, which was transferred to Styers when he purchased the cemetery, Shaffner said.
A total of three mowers were transferred to Styers when he purchased the cemetery. The other two mowers were purchased when the cemetery was owned by the Grenier’s, Shaffner said.
Schaffner said no taxpayer funds were used to maintain the cemetery.