Despite the COVID-19 emergency, the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation continues to work to help businesses and individuals.
Although she mostly works from home now, CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner keeps busy by helping businesses and residents.
With Gov. Tom Wolf ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses and limiting restaurants to take-out only, stores and restaurants have been forced to change how they operate.
And to help keep the public abreast on these changes, Wagner said she has been reposting local businesses Facebook posts on the CRC Facebook page. And if any business has an announcement it wants on the CRC page, Wagner said they can email her the information at discoverclearfield@gmail.com.
She has also been reposting free activities for children on the CRC Facebook page such as virtual tours of zoos online and various activities for children to help keep them busy during the emergency.
Wagner said they are looking at holding a public event downtown to help draw people into the businesses.
“After the emergency is over we will look to provide some form of public event along with promoting the businesses downtown,” Wagner said.
One thing they are considering is a block party where they would close a street and have concerts and let local restaurants provide the food.
Because of the COVID-19 emergency the CRC postponed its “Spring is Brewing” scheduled for May. She said they are hoping to reschedule the event this summer.
But she said said Cruise the Past on June 5 has not been cancelled.
For this event popular event, people are invited to bring their vehicles downtown for cruising and there will also be vendors and concerts.