FRENCHVILLE — The 29th annual Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club’s annual Coyote Hunt that was held on Friday through Sunday across the state saw 4,914 entries and 219 coyotes weighed in.
According to the club’s website and its Facebook page, this year’s winner was Timothy Garrett, who shot a coyote in Erie County weighing 51.15 pounds on Friday at 9 a.m. using a 12-gauge and dogs. Garrett took home $9,828.
Second place was Daniel McDowell, as he brought in a 49.65 lbs. coyote in Westmoreland County on Sunday at 10:50 a.m. with a .243 during a drive. For the runner-up, McDowell collected $5,896.80.
Third place was Mike Radjenovic, as he got a 49.30 lbs. coyote in Greene County on Friday at 6:45 a.m. using a .223 during a call. Radjenovic received $3,931.20.
Equaling Garrett’s prize of $9,828, the largest female brought in was Michael Dructor with a coyote weighing 44.75 lbs. He was hunting in Lackawanna County and got the winning female on Friday at 7 a.m. using a .222 and a call.
Overall prize money was a record total jackpot of $49,140 and each person turning in a coyote received $90.
There were several coyotes turned in from Clearfield County. Those taking part in the 219 total included Colton Vidic, Joseph Maguire, Michael Dunlap, Raymond Lauder, Nick Borkovich, Bryan Hale, Matthew Shimmel, Todd Rees, James Aughenbaugh, Patrick McDermott, Bradley Michaels, Gary Couteret (who entered two), Merle Bolette Jr., Todd Jones and Chase English.