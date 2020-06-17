FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority’s monthly meeting was held on June 16 at the Authority’s office in Frenchville. There were six board members present at the meeting. All bills were approved and paid to date.
Lisa Kovalick was present at the meeting representing the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging. Lisa provided maps and information regarding the development of 54 units to be built in the LeContes Mills that will house dementia patients. Kovalick was inquiring if water would be available at the units. The board agreed to provide the water to the agency for those units.
Board members approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021. The officers for the water board will remain the same for the upcoming fiscal year: Jim Trude, Chairman; Mickey Gormont, Vice Chairman; Ken Kovalick, treasurer; and Therese Sayers, Secretary.
The next regular monthly meeting is set for July 21 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Road, Frenchville.