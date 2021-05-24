FRENCHVILLE — A COVID-19 vaccine event will be held at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic on June 7, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Staff will be administering initial doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine at the office for those in the community who have not yet received their vaccine. Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccination during this event is encouraged to visit www.susqwell.com, click on “Vaccine Clinic,” go to the June 7 date, and sign up for the appointment time that works best.
Appointments can also be made by calling (814) 765-2695.
The clinic is located at 28944 Frenchville-Karthaus Highway, Frenchville.