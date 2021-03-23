Clearfield County Commissioner Tony Scotto announced Central PA Community Action is providing rental and utility assistance to residents adversly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scotto represents the commissioners on Central PA Community Action he said organization has started its Clearfield County Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist renters, landlords and utility providers. Only rental households are eligible under this program.
“It is a huge undertaking on their part, but they feel confident in assisting those who need help,” Scotto said.
The expenditure period is from March 13, 2020 through December 31, 2021.
Applications can be completed on Compass.pa.us or pick up an application at Community Action’s Clearfield office at 207 E. Cherry Street or call 814-765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610 and ask for the ERAP program to have an application mailed.
Central PA Community Action also has funding to assist homeowners who need help paying utilities., Scotto said.
“We would like to help out as many people as possible,” Scotto said.