Clearfield Revitalization has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s annual Fall Festival, Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show, and Pumpkin Run 5k that was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 in downtown Clearfield.
There were many contributing factors to making this decision, but first and foremost was the health and safety of the community, committee members, volunteers and event attendees.
“We could not, in good conscience, plan an event that would bring thousands of people from all over the region to our downtown while under a gathering restriction by the Department of Health and the CDC,” said Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.
“We would encourage everyone to continue to support our local crafters, artists, restaurants, non-profits and booster clubs in any way that you can. The Fall Festival served as a major fundraising opportunity for us and so many others and your continued support is needed now more than ever.”
CRC is committed to continuing to support our local businesses and is still exploring ideas of other ways to bring business to downtown Clearfield. CRC looks forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
CRC invites everyone to “Cruise the Past” on Friday, Aug. 21.
“Cruising played a big part of the Passport Radio generation, not to mention many of our own locals,” Wagner said.
For one night only from 5 to 9 p.m. cars, trucks, minivans, and classics are invited to Cruise the Past in Downtown Clearfield. Help support local restaurants with the”one piece at a time” promotion at Clearfield Pharmacy and Gift Shoppe.
The event will be followed on Saturday, Aug. 22 with a summer concert starting at 6:30 p.m. It is a summer concert that will feature Jack Woodford (aka Captain Jack) and Charles Schenck will entertain at the Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.