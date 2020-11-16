COVID-19 concerns are causing complications for a trial at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
The trial of John L. Irwin, 37, of Clearfield, who is accused of drug trafficking and possessing an illegal firearm got underway yesterday morning before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
However, before the trial got underway, Ammerman announced that one of the alternate jurors had informed the court that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 and he is unable to participate in the trial because he is in close contact with him. The juror also submitted a letter from his doctor explaining why he couldn’t participate in the trial, Ammerman said.
Ammerman also announced that a juror informed the court that he is ill with what he believes is the seasonal flu. The juror said he was tested for COVID-19 but he didn’t get the results back.
Ammerman said the juror told him that he is feeling better and came to the courthouse but stayed outside in his vehicle to await Ammerman’s decision.
Ammerman said he discussed it with the Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman who is represents the commonwealth and Irwin’s court appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg and both sides agreed to dismiss the second juror.
“I don’t like it but it’s what we have to do,” Ammerman said.
Juries are required to have 12 members and there are two alternate jurors in case some have to be excused.
The loss of two jurors in this case means that if another juror is lost, the case would be declared a mistrial and would have to start over again.
The pandemic has created other complications as well. Due to social distancing guidelines, jurors are being kept in two separate rooms when not in the courtroom.
The jurors are also not sitting in the jury box and have been moved to the opposite side of the room to the area where court officials usually sit so they can be spread out more.
The witness stand has also been moved to the other side of the room so it is closer to the jury and the seat is wiped down by a member of the court’s tip staff after evert witness.
When the jury goes back to deliberate, Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said they might keep the jurors in the courtroom instead of having them deliberate in the much smaller jury room.
Everyone in the courtroom are required to wear masks making it more difficult to hear the attorneys.
The Irwin trial is scheduled for three days.