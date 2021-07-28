HARRISBURG — COVID-19 case counts continue to increase among unvaccinated citizens throughout Pennsylvania, including Clearfield County and neighboring areas.
Clearfield County added seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County added two new cases and Jefferson County added one new cases.
Blair County added four new cases, Cambria County added 10 new cases, and Centre County added one new case.
The Progress last reported on COVID-19 cases counts in late June. In about five weeks, Clearfield County has added 75 new cases including the seven cases reported on Tuesday. There have also been three additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- BLAIR — 13,557 total cases and 344 deaths
- CAMBRIA — 14,900 total cases and 441 deaths
- CENTRE — 17,030 total cases and 228 deaths
- CLEARFIELD — 8,717 total cases and 156 deaths
- ELK — 2,883 total cases and 41 deaths
- JEFFERSON — 3,354 total cases 99 deaths
According to the Center for Disease Control, as of Tuesday morning, July 27, Pennsylvania ranks 8th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 62.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,221,657. On Monday, which included reports from Saturday and Sunday, there were 1,696 additional positive cases.
There are 430 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of that number, 97 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 stood at 2.6%.
As of Tuesday there were four new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,831 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were seven new deaths reported from Friday to Sunday.