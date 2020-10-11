HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in the commonwealth, including the tri-county area, according to a Saturday report issued by the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 10 additional cases, Jefferson reported five and Elk reported one.
Centre County reported an increase of 81 additional cases, Cambria reported 17, and Blair reported 14.
Blair County also reported three additional deaths, while Centre County reported one.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surround areas are listed below:
- Blair — 858 cases and 23 deaths
- Cambria — 745 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,403 cases and 13 deaths
- Clearfield — 363 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 82 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 131 cases and 3 deaths
DOH confirmed on Saturday that there were 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 151 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases. There were 47,337 test results reported to the department through Oct. 8.
There are 8,344 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.