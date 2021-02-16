Clearfield County Jail has had a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, reported President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at yesterday’s prison board meeting.
According to Ammerman, earlier this month there were 11 inmates and five staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said he received an email from Warden David Kessling yesterday stating that currently there is only one inmate who is testing positive for COVID-19 and of the five staff members, all but one has returned to work and the last staff member is scheduled to return to work on Feb. 21.
“That’s very good news,” Ammerman news. “Whatever the warden and staff are doing is to be commended because it seems to be working.”
Ammerman said in his email that Kessling said the jail was housing the inmates who tested postitive for COVID-19 in a separate housing unit in the jail.
Commissioner Dave Glass said they are fortunate that the numbers aren’t higher and agreed that the jail’s mitigation efforts were well advised.
In other business, the jail’s monthly housing report for January is as follows: CCJ started the month with 110 inmates, 44 were committed, 35 were released, 3,679 prisoner days served, 119 average in-house daily inmate population, 125 average total daily populaton and the jail ended the month with 118 inmates.
There were 42 inmates on home detention for 620 days and 51 defendants on supervised bail for 1,370 days, for a total incarceration days saved of 1,990 days.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers also asked for an executive session for personnel reasons to discuss a possible longterm solution for mental health care at the jail.