HARRISBURG — Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the region. Clearfield County added 56 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 10 new cases and Jefferson County reported nine.
Centre County reported 105 additional cases, Blair County reported 30 and one additional death, and Cambria County reported 29 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,151 cases and 313 deaths
- Cambria — 12,271 cases and 405 deaths
- Centre — 14,597 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,200 cases and 128 deaths
- Elk — 2,548 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,987 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,024,857.
There are 1,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 392 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 stood at 7.6%.
As of March 30, there were 44 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Vaccine DistributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
Vaccine highlightsAccording to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, March 31, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 31% of its eligible population, putting it ahead of the national average.
Vaccine providers have administered 5,154,718 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 31.
- 1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,614,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
- 3,445,484 people have received at least their first dose.
This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:
- 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, the state has administered 5,154,718 doses total through March 31:
- First/single doses: 3,445,484 administered
- Second doses: 1,709,234 administered.