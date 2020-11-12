HARRISBURG — New cases of COVID-19 continue to surge both at the state and local level, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 5,488 additional positive cases reported statewide. Clearfield County reported another record high of 41 cases in one day.
Elk County reported nine cases and Jefferson reported eight cases.
Nearby Blair County reported an increase of 149 cases, Centre County reported 89, and Cambria County reported 78 cases. Blair County also reported one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 2,225 cases and 41 deaths
- Cambria — 1,858 cases and 15 deaths
- Centre — 4,857 cases and 23 deaths
- Clearfield — 711 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 313 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 347 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 248,856. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases. There were 50,997 test results reported to the department through Nov. 11. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.
As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday Nov.11, there were 49 new deaths reported for a total of 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19.