David J. Weitoish, 42, of Ocala, Florida and Kristie Lynn Chau, 33, of Philipsburg are facing charges of indecently assaulting a dog.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Jan. 30 state police received a report of a video of Chau performing a lewd act with a dog.
That day Trooper Jonathan Uren interviewed a witness who said in August 2019 she received a video and picture of Chau and the dog from Weitoish.
The witness said Weitoish sent it to Chau’s family after Chau broke up with him.
Chau was interviewed later that day at the Clearfield barracks. She admitted it was her in the video and picture and said it occurred sometime in 2018. She said it was Weitoish who recorded her and took her picture with the dog and saved them onto his phone.
She said he then sent the video to his family after she broke up with him.
Both are charged with produce obscene performance, criminal attempt-produce obscene performance, conspiracy-produce obscene performance, all of which are misdemeanors of the first degree and cruelty to animals, a summary offense.
Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling on April 29.