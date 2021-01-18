The Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Office will have limited office hours due to limited staffing. Veterans needing assistance should call the office to make an appointment to be sure that someone will be there to assist you. Veterans may reach the VA office by calling 765-2642 Ext. 5052.
jbenamati
