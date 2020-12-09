Clearfield County is stationing a probation officer at the Clearfield County Jail to improve efficiency.
Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said they are planning to move a probation officer to the jail.
“This would not only solve a lot of the problems we are having, not only with COVID, but with all the paperwork that goes back and forth,” Bell said.
Director of Adult Probation Shawn Burkett said the big benefit would be streamlining the process that would allow inmates to get out of jail more quickly, which would result in a large savings to the county.
“And it would save multiple probation officers from going in and out of the jail multiple times a day,” Burkhart said.
By having a single probation officer handle the paroling of inmates, it would streamline the process and reduce delays, Burkhart said.
Plus, with the COVID-19 pandemic, probation officers are not allowed to go in and out of the jail, Burkhart said.
“It’s just a win-win on all sides,” Burkhart said.
“To me it’s definitely worth it,” Commission Dave Glass said.
But as a result of this move, Andrew Brown, supervisor of fines and costs, will take on additional duties until an open position is filled, Bell said. They are asking that he get an increase in pay for doing the additional duties.
The salary board approved giving Brown a $231 bi-weekly pay increase effective Dec. 6.