Clearfield County is holding an Electronics Recycling and Hazardous Waste Special Collection next month.
At yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, Clearfield County Planning/Solid Waste Director Jodi Brennan said the event will be held on Sept. 12 at the county’s site near the Clearfield County Jail.
“This is a service that is greatly appreciated,” Brennan said.
Residents will be able to drop off electronics such as their televisions, computers, DVD players, phones, etc. at the site as well as household hazardous waste such as oil paints and thinners/strippers, household cleaners, degreasers, car care products, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, fuel additives, propane and compressed gas cylinders, fluorescent lamps and batteries.
The fee is 60 cents per pound for televisions, computers and peripherals, and 40 cents per pound for all other electronics.
Paint is $1.25 per pound, hazardous household waste is $1 per pound, universal waste such as fluorescent lights and batteries is $1.50 per pound and propane tanks are $8 each.
Pre-registration is required. To register call 1-866-815-0016 or visit www.ecsr.net.
For more information call the Clearfield County Solid Waste Department at 765-5149.
The county was going to hold the event in April but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brennan said.
She said the event is full service. Customers do not have to get out of their vehicle and it is preferred that they stay inside their vehicles, Brennan said.
“They have the labor there to unload your vehicle for you,” Brennan said. “It goes very smoothly so we encourage anyone who has any type of these electronics or hazardous household waste to sign up with our vendor to participate.”