The Clearfield County Salary Board on Tuesday voted to create five additional full-time corrections officers positions at the Clearfield County Jail in an effort to improve safety and reduce overtime.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said some of the corrections officers at the jail are getting too much overtime, which could cause a security risk at the jail.
“We have corrections officers working 120 hours of overtime at the jail,” Scotto said. “How does that impact the safety at the jail, the safety of other CO’s and the prisoners?”
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed and said like pilots and truck drivers, fatigue by the corrections officers is a safety issue.
“It’s a stressful job when times are good, when they are working 90 hours of overtime in a two week period, that’s when mistakes happen.”
The county spent approximately $350,000 in overtime for corrections officers last year, Scotto said.
He said the money they are spending on overtime is less important than the safety and liability issues they risk by having corrections officers work so much overtime.
Clearfield County Controller Charles Adamson disagreed. He said adding five full-time corrections officers would increase the cost of salaries and benefits by $353,000.
He said better management by the administration at the jail would solve the overtime problem.
“I think it’s overkill,” Adamson said.
The salary board voted 3-1 to approve creating the five full-time positions. With commissioners John Sobel, Glass and Scotto voting in favor and Adamson voting no.
Sobel said although they have created the five positions, they have not yet been filled. He said the commissioners would be working with Warden Greg Collins to come up with a plan and timetable for filing the positions.
The Clearfield County Jail currently employs 30 full-time corrections officers; once the new positions are filled the number will increase to 35, not including the warden, two deputy wardens and the medical staff at the jail.