Clearfield County Planning Department is now taking applications for affordable housing funds for developers, landlords, and non-profits, according to Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick.
The program is for projects which increase the availability of quality affordable housing for a county resident whose annual income is less than the median income of county.
These funds can be used to match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and/or redevelopment authorities, or other related agencies, non-profits, and/or developers. Individuals are not eligible. Matching funds are required.
These funds are for landlords, developers, non-profit organizations, churches, and faith-based organizations who are seeking to meet this goal, Kovalick said. The Presbyterian Hammers, which provides home repairs to low-income residents, is one example of a non-profit program that was funded in the past, Clearfield Commissioner John Sobel said.
Other organizations that have received funding in the past include Young People Who Care, Habitat for Humanity, and Community Action, according to Kovalick.
Projects that would be considered for funding include owner occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first time home buyers programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, elderly, special needs, & disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance, and bridge loans for rental housing development.
Those requesting funding must submit a proposal to the planning department, Kovalick said. The planning department will be sending out the propsals to all those on the housing task force list and any of those who applied before. Any new applicants should contact the planning office. The applications are due on March 13 at 4 p.m.
The county has approximately $50,000 available with the maximum amount awarded being $15,000, according to Kovalick.
“Over the past several years there have been many many local organizations that have taken advantage of this and helped out local families,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Clearfield County Planning & Community Development Office (CCPCD), 212 E. Locust Street, Suite 128, Clearfield, PA 16830 or 765-5149.