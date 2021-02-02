At its workshop meeting yesterday, Clearfield County Commissioners voted to pay GDC of Chambersburg $6,600 for its services in getting the county’s computer system running — but the commissioners still don’t know how much the total cost will be after its computer system was infected by a computer virus last month.
Most of the county’s computer system was disabled for about a week and the computer system at the jail for about two weeks after a cyber attack in early January.
To return the computer system to a functional status, the county used contractor GDC to help rebuild the county’s computer servers, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The $6,600 is the company’s block rate for 50 hours of work.
“I’m not saying it is cheap but the work they did was invaluable,” Glass said. “Without them we would not be up and running.”
Glass said GDC might have a little more time in than the 50 hours so there could be a little more on top of the $6,600.
Glass said most of the county’s computer system is operating including the computers at the county’s office buildings in downtown Clearfield and at the Clearfield County Jail.
He said there are still a few small items that need to be addressed, such as re-connecting some printers, and a couple of features at the jail system that still aren’t running.
“But the major functions have been up and running without any difficulty,” Glass said.
However, Glass said they still don’t know what the total cost to the county will be. He said GDC’s costs were for the courthouse and the downtown offices, but the county also used another vendor, GTL, for the jail system. The county still doesn’t know how much their services will cost.
“That was a huge rebuild at the jail,” Glass said.
Glass said the jail’s costs would likely be as much as the downtown offices because it took longer to tepari the he jail’s outdated computer system. The county had to upgrade the jail’s computers and get the new computers to work with an older system.
He said the county also doesn’t know how much of the cost will be paid for by the county’s insurance.
When asked if the county knows if the cyber attack was a random attack or if it was deliberate, Glass said it is still under investigation.
In other business:
- The commissioners ratified the agreement with Savin Maintenance and Service for the jail. The system notifies victims when the status of incarcerated perpetrators change, such as their pending release from prison, according to county Solicitor Heather Bozovich. The agreement is at no cost to the county.
- Approve the lease agreement with Xerox for the 911 Center for 63 months with the first three months free, $218 per month thereafter, Bozovich said.