At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, the county announced they are seeking applications from municipalities for bridge repair grants.
Act 13 Marcellus Shale impact fees funds are allocated to rehabilitate at-risk bridges and these funds are distributed to counties based on their population.
The state Department of Transportation defines an at-risk bridge to be one that is structurally deficient, including those with weight restrictions.
Act 13 requires PennDOT to approve the submitted plans for at-risk bridges and the Transportation Improvement Program will be the official document for approval for these bridges.
The county is working with the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission through the regional Rural Transportation Planning Organization to program any funds awarded on the regions TIP.
Projects will be reviewed based on project eligibility requirements, amount of funding leverage, community impact, level project support and collaboration and project timelines.
Program guidelines and applications are available upon request at the Clearfield County Planning and Community Development Office 212 E. Locust Street, Suite 128, Clearfield PA 16830 or call 765-5149.
All applications are due back to the CCPCD by Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.