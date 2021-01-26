Clearfield County is seeking volunteers to update the county’s Municipal Solid Waste Plan, reported Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan at yesterday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting.
The plan has to be updated every 10 years and the county’s current plan is expiring on July 1, 2023.
“There are a lot of steps that need to be taken, so we really do have to start now,” Brennan said.
The commissioners took the first step in the process by voting yesterday to form a Solid Waste Advisory Committee and they are seeking volunteers to serve on it.
They are seeking volunteers from all classes of municipalities — city, boroughs and townships — as well as citizen organizations, industry, private solid waste industries operating in the county and private recycling scrap or material processing industries operating in the county, Brennan said.
Interested parties should submit a letter of interest including information on qualifications to represent one of these categories to the Clearfield County Commissioners by emailing cccomm@clearfieldco.org, or by mail to 212 E. Locust Street, Suite 112, Clearfield PA 16830, by 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The primary purpose of the municipal waste management plan are:
- to ensure that the county has sufficient processing and disposal capacity for its municipal waste for at least 10 years;
- to ensure a full, fair and open discussion of alternative methods of municipal waste processing or disposal;
- to ensure maximum feasible waste reduction and recycling of municipal waste or source separated recyclable materials;
- and to conserve resources and protect the public health, safety and welfare from short and long term dangers of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.