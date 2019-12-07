The Clearfield County Voter Registration Office has been diligently working on verifying all 911 addresses of registered of registered voters in Clearfield County and matching them with their correct polling places.
The result of this action will change some voters polling places and or municipalities.
New I.D. cards will be sent out to all those who are affected by the change, indicating the new polling place of the voter.
All Municipalities from Brisbin Borough through Woodward Township will be updated. This process may take up to a year to complete.
Director of Voter Registration Donna Bumbarger said the state is requiring the county review the address of every registered voter in the county to make sure they are voting in the proper precinct.
“The state is making us do it,” Bumbarger said.
She said the county hasn’t done a review of addresses in some time and the state is requiring the review of the addresses.