HOUTZDALE — The Clearfield County Republican Committee will host a meet and greet event with the Republican candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Eureka (formerly Sahlaney’s Furniture) in downtown Houtzdale.
Candidates for Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel and Tony Scotto, candidate for District Attorney Ryan Sayers, candidate for Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, and candidate for Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow will be present to answer the public’s questions and listen to concerns for Clearfield County.
Refreshments will be served, everyone is welcome. Casual attire and reservations are not necessary. For additional information call 590-2475 or 592-9303.