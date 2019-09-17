Clearfield County Planning & Community Development Office announces that they will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of Lawrence Township on Palmer Street in Kerr Addition.
Surveys will be mailed to each house on Palmer Street. Of those not returned to the office, the commission will be begin going door-to-door on Oct. 1. Residents should verify county staff by requesting to see their county identification.
According to Lisa Kovalick, Clearfield County Community Development Specialist, the survey is confidential, and being conducted to identify potential funding options to upgrade the storm water construction on Palmer Street from Mapes to River Road.
More information may be obtained by calling the Clearfield County Planning and Community Development Office at 765-5149.