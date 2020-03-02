MADERA — This year’s state Primary Election takes place a little earlier than usual — April 28.
With it just being a month away on the calendar, Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass was at the Bigler Township Supervisors meeting last night highlighting changes voters will see when they go to the polls.
Glass said he doesn’t want people to be shocked when they go to the polls as they will have a new system using paper ballots, which Glass said was voted upon prior to him taking office in January.
“It’s a whole new system,” Glass said. “Basically, anybody who has been voting for more than 15 years, you’ve seen this before. It looks very much like what you did in the old days.”
The big difference, Glass said, is that now every precinct will have its own scanner.
“You’ll go in, you’ll have a voting booth and you’ll vote,” Glass said. “You’ll take it to the scanner yourself.”
Glass said it doesn’t matter what direction you put the ballot into the scanner, thus you can keep votes private.
“You’ll know leaving that your votes got tallied,” Glass said. “If you over vote — like if it says vote for one and you accidentally vote for two — the machine will warn you about it and you’ll have the opportunity to take a new ballot.”
However, if you under vote, Glass said the system won’t stop you, “because so many people intentionally under vote.”
The other big change is that Glass said mail-in ballots are now a reality.
“If you don’t want to go to a poll, you no longer need a reason,” Glass said. “An absentee (ballot) in the old days, you had to have a reason to say you didn’t want to go to the polls.”
Glass said you can sign up online to receive the mail-in ballot, call the election office and they will send an application, or you can print one from your computer.
“No questions asked — if you want to vote from home, you can,” Glass said. “You can be put on the permanent (mail-in ballot) list and you can be sent that application every year.”
Glass said this should help many who are disabled or elderly who typically cannot get to the polls to let their voices be heard.
“We want as many people to vote as possible,” Glass said.
Glass said because of the change, they’re expecting thousands, rather than hundreds, in terms of mail-in ballots. However, they must receive mail-in votes by 8 p.m. of election night or else they will not count.
“If you do do the mail-in, don’t wait until the last minute,” Glass said. “Or if you do wait until the last minute, you’ve got to run it down to Clearfield to us.”