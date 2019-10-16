Clearfield County Jail continues to be at capacity, reported Warden Greg Collins at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
According to Collins, as of yesterday there were 151 inmates at the Clearfield County Jail and 36 inmates in Jefferson County Jail for a total of 187 inmates. The county houses inmates in the Jefferson County Jail when it doesn’t have enough room at the CCJ.
Of the inmates in CCJ, 64 are pretrial detainees, 37 are sentenced inmates, 15 are awaiting parole revocations, five inmates are sentenced for domestics, four inmates are sentenced by magistrates, 11 inmates are jailed for failure to appear/bench warrants, two inmates have had their bail revoked, 12 inmates are awaiting transfer to state prison and one inmate is awaiting extradition.
All of the inmates in Jefferson County are sentenced inmates, Collins said.
County Controller Charles Adamson noted that the county spent $52,690 on out-of-county housing for inmates last month.
Collins also gave the monthly housing report for the month of September. The jail began the month with 165 inmates, committed 153, released 150, had 5,031 prisoner days served, an average in-house population of 168, average daily total population of 199 and ended with 168 inmates in the jail.
There were 30 inmates on home detention for 525 days, 21 on supervised bail for 477 days for a total incarcerated days served of 1,002.
The Work Release Program started with five participants, six were added, two were paroled and the month ended with nine participants in the program. There was a total of 11 participants in the program for the month of September.
Collins also reported the jail is working on corrections turned up by the state in its latest inspection. Commissioner John Sobel said many of the issues had to do with record keeping and now that the jail has a new deputy warden in place, they should be able to resolve these issues. The jail was lacking a deputy warden for several months before they could find someone to fill the position. The new Deputy Warden Alex George started Monday, and it will take him a a couple of months to implement a plan to correct the record keeping issues.
Collins said the state also expressed concern about the overcrowding at the jail and about insufficient training for jail staff. Collins said he will need to meet with the commissioners for additional funds for training.
The jail also has a new physician, Dr. Phoung Wirths. The county is paying Dr. Wirths $124,000 per year to provide physician services at the jail and he will be on call 24-hours a day. He replaces Dr. Lawrence Levinston who is retiring after 24 years of service at the jail on Oct. 31.
The jail is still looking for an RN to replace Fran Selvage, who retired.
Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick attended the meeting to invite board members to a meeting sponsored by the state to be held on Oct. 31 in State College to look for ways to reduce recidivism by inmates with mental health issues.
Sobel chaired the meeting in the absence of President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman who is on vacation. Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. was also absent.