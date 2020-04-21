Clearfield County Jail has seen its inmate count drop dramatically due to the COVID-19 emergency.
At yesterday’s prison board meeting, interim Warden Mike Cook reported there are currently 105 inmates housed at CCJ with the county housing one inmate in the Jefferson County Jail and three inmates in the Centre County Jail.
And he said last week the inmate population dropped down to 99.
“We haven’t seen that in quite some time,” President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said.
In recent years, prior to the COVID-19 emergency, the county has had an inmate overpopulation problem and at times had more than 190 inmates. The county was forced to pay neighboring counties to house inmates because CCJ was too full.
Ammerman said the court system examined ways of reducing the inmate population and released 27 inmates early as a way to reduce the inmate population due to the coronavirus risk.
Cook said those moves have made a significant impact on the population at the jail.
However, Commissioner and prison board member Dave Glass said the overtime hours of corrections officers at the jail continues to be high and was wondering why.
Cook said he doesn’t know for sure but said one reason is that when a corrections officer calls off sick they have to pay someone else overtime to cover for them.
Glass said he isn’t accusing anybody of doing anything wrong, but he said the prison board should look into the matter to see if anything could be done to lower the overtime.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers agreed and said with the inmate population being down, the amount of overtime hours should also be down as well.
Sayers added that once the coronavirus emergency is over, the prison board should look for ways of streamlining the process of getting work release.
He said as a defense attorney, he found it took a long time to get an inmate approved for work release.
Ammerman asked Sayers if he would be willing to work with the staff at the jail to look for ways of streamlining the process and Sayers said he would.
Cook said he suspended the work release program due to the coronavirus emergency.
In other business, a motion was made to recommend to the county salary board that Cook be paid a pro-rated salary of $45,000 per year retroactive to March 27, for his time as interim warden.
“I know money is tight but this is about fairness,” Glass said.
Ammerman agreed and said he thought Cook was underpaid when he served as deputy warden and he has been thrown into a difficult situation by serving as interim warden during a pandemic emergency.
“He has done a great job in a difficult time,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
Voting in favor were Scotto, Glass, Ammerman, Sheriff Michael Churner, Controller Charles Adamson, and Sayers. Commissioner John Sobel abstained. He said he isn’t opposed to the motion, but said since he serves on the salary board he would abstain from voting.