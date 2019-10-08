The Clearfield County Election Office is seeking poll workers to help out on Election Day to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in the following locations:
- Troutville Borough
- Lawrence Township – Plympton Precinct
- Sandy Township – Oklahoma Precinct
- Sandy Township – Sabula Precinct
- Sandy Township – Treasure Lake Precinct
You must be a registered voter in the precinct to work. Training classes will be held Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, 2019.
Anyone interested in working or for further information, contact Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham at 765-2642, Ext 5053 or e-mail elections@clearfieldco.org.