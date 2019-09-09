HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is launching a new option for voters to apply online for an absentee ballot starting with the November election.
In previous elections, voters’ only choice was to complete a paper absentee ballot application and mail or hand-deliver it to their county election office for processing.
The mobile-friendly, online application site, at votesPA.com/ApplyAbsentee, will go live on Monday, Sept. 16, the first day that registered voters may apply for absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 election.
When an applicant completes the online form, the information is forwarded directly to the appropriate county elections office for processing. Voters must still mail or hand-deliver their completed ballot to their county election office by the deadline, which is 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election, or Nov. 1 this year.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said her office was just trained for the online registration last week.
“We knew it was coming, but didn’t realize it was going to be for this election,” Graham said.
According to Graham, the the new online option is an electronic application to apply for an absentee ballot. Applicants must have a valid Pennsylvania Drivers License to use the online system.
“(The application) will then be sent to us, we will check it every day, and we will send the ballots to the voters,” Graham explained. She stressed that the online option is for an application only — it does not allow voters to print an absentee ballot at home or vote online.
Despite the ease of the online option, Graham said she doesn’t anticipate the change decreasing the workload in her office.
“This won’t decrease anything,” Graham said. “If anything, it might increase the number of absentee ballots. It will be easier for the voters to resuest one. It also verifies right away that it is the correct identification, becuse you do have to provide ID for absentee voting.”
In a non-Presidential election, Graham said the county typically sees about 200 to 300 absentee ballots. She said is not anticipating a notable increase in applications for the November election.
“I dont know if there will be a big increase for this election, but maybe for the spring Primary, with it being a Presidential election year. I think it will become a lot more popular next year,” Graham said, adding that the number of absentee ballots typically increases to around 2,000 in a Presidential election year.
“Once the word gets out, (the online application) is going to be used heavily,” Graham predicted.
“Applying for an absentee ballot online will make the process faster and more accessible for thousands of voters,” said Wolf. “This builds on the option to register to vote online which Pennsylvania launched four years ago and it will provide an easier way for people to exercise their right to vote.”
Initially, online absentee ballot applications will require a PennDOT driver license or ID number in order to be processed electronically. The department is planning an update by 2020 that will allow use by applicants who do not have a PennDOT number.
The PA Election Code allows registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot up until one week before an election, which is just three days before the deadline to submit a voted absentee ballot. This year, the deadline to apply by paper or online is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The system is currently accessible to all domestic Pennsylvania voters, and will be available to military and overseas voters by 2020.
Absentee ballots may be cast by individuals with illnesses or disabilities, individuals who will be away from their municipality on business on Election Day, and Pennsylvania students attending out-of-state colleges or universities, among others.
For more information on voting by absentee ballots, visit votespa.com.