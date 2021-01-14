Clearfield County Commissioners reported Thursday that computer functionality has been restored in all courthouse, annex, and administrative county offices. All public services are now available.
Late last week, a computer virus infiltrated the county’s computer servers, crippling the county’s computer network.
Commissioners highlighted the exceptional work of Adam Curry and the IT staff over the past several days, stating their dedication and expertise were integral to this recovery.
The county continues to investigate the cause of this event.