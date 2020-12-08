Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funds to install air filtration and ventilation systems in the county’s elevators and a change order for document scanning for the prothonotary/clerk of courts office to allow for online access.
The air filters/ventilators will be installed in two elevators — one in the courthouse and one in the administration building — at a cost of $3,500 per elevator.
Sobel said he is against the purchase because the manufacturer would not guarantee that the new systems would remove the coronavirus.
Commissioner Scotto said he is in favor of the system because it would reduce the chances of someone getting COVID-19.
Glass said he was in favor of the purchase because the elevators get a lot of traffic and they usually suffer from having poor ventilation.
“If we can increase the air quality in there it will be better for staff and the public,” Glass said.
Commissioners also approved a change order for document scanning. The county had hired Doing Better Business to scan documents in the prothonotary’s office several months ago. There were two contracts for $46,780 and $53,370.
However, there ended up being far more documents than originally believed. When the company was originally hired, it wasn’t allowed to come into the courthouse to count how many documents needed scanned and based its estimate on pictures, Scotto said.
But now there is a lot more than they realized and the change order is needed for them to finish the work.
There are two contracts: the original contracts are for $46,780 and $53,370 and the change orders add $29,737 and $120,859.
The cost is being paid for using CARES funds because the scanning would allow the public to access these documents online without having to come inside the courthouse.
The county was awarded $7.1 million in CARES Act funds to assist in the cost of dealing with the pandemic