PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council approved its 2021 budget at it’s recent council meeting. Residents will not see a tax increase.
“We had a special meeting for the budget and at that meeting, council accepted the tentative budget,” Vice President Sam Womer said before asking for a motion to approve the final budget.
Secretary Shelley Walstrom later told The Progress that all budgets were balanced. The general fund revenues and expenditures are estimated at $1,090,464. The sewer fund is estimated at $933,300 and highway aid comes in at $91,059.85. With no tax increase, millage remains at 15 mills.
A question was then asked to Solicitor Patrick Fanelli about whether council had to vote on each budget separately or if they could combine them into a single vote.
“You can do all the funds together in a single motion if you want,” Fanelli said. “The only thing for individual council members is that you must vote then either yes on all or no on all. But if you as an individual council member are going to vote the same thing on every one, then sure, you can put them all together and approve in one motion.”
After further discussion, council decided to combine the measures and all members approved all budgets by a 5-0 vote. Missing was President Barb Gette and Councilwoman Sharon Goss. Council then approved by a 5-0 vote to not increase taxes.