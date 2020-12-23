PHILIPSBURG — There are two donations that are typically given each year from Philipsburg Borough, and on Monday they were officially approved.
Council approved two donations — one to Philipsburg Heritage Days and the other to Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation for $3,000 and $4,000, respectively.
Borough Manager Joel Watson said each year, the borough usually gives $3,000 to Heritage Days to use for its fireworks ceremony. However, this year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The Heritage Days Committee has asked if they could possibly use that (2020) money for the (225th anniversary of Philipsburg), which is coming up in a few years,” Watson said.
Watson said they already have the Heritage Days money budgeted for 2021, and it was stated the 225th anniversary of the borough would be in 2022.
As far as the PRC donation, Secretary Shelley Walstrom said she spoke with Wanda Ryen of the PRC as council had inquired whether the group was currently self-sufficient. Walstrom said Ryen stated they received some grants and received money from different businesses.
“However, they did not solicit this year because of COVID,” Walstrom said.
Watson said the PRC had to cancel all of its fundraising events for 2020. Walstrom said like Heritage Days, the $4,000 for PRC had already been budgeted.
Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky, who is also on the PRC, said the donation would be “extremely useful” and would be beneficial to the community.
After further discussion, council unanimously approved both donations and the checks will soon be issued.