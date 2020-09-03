HARRISBURG — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the region, with Centre County reporting an additional 40 cases on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported two cases, Jefferson County reported one case, Cambria reported seven and Blair reported four.
Elk County reported one less case.
Cambria and Blair counties each reported an additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 472 cases and 12 deaths
- Cambria — 480 cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 578 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 237 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 98 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed there were 1,160 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 136,711 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 105 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 257 cases and York is reporting an increase of 128 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2 is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases. There were 25,063 test results reported to the department through Sept. 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.