As Clearfield County is moved into the ‘green phase, the 2020 Corner Concert Series will enjoy it’s season opener on June 5.
Friday nights in downtown Clearfield have been filled with live music for several years, which has become a staple in the community. Every summer, the concerts raise money for a different local non-profit organization. This year is no different.
The Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund honors the memory of the popular local DJ by providing scholarships to students of the Clearfield Area High School who demonstrate a strong dedication to community service with special consideration for those pursuing a career in broadcasting or communications.
Those who wish to donate can do so via Paypal by going to clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org and clicking the link on the scholarship page. Checks can be sent to Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830.
The performance for the opening night on June 5, starting at 7 p.m. is the local band “Hell Bent.” They are a local cover band playing hard rock and heavy metal classics from the 70s and 80s. They are sure to draw a large crowd to help in celebrating or community finally being able to open up.
One change is the location of the Corner Concerts. Because of anticipating a large crowd and wanting to give everyone the space they need to celebrate while social distancing, the concert is being moved to Lower Witmer Park. Details are still being worked out, but in the meantime, plan to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Another change is sponsorships. In order to make sure the performers are as fairly compensated as possible and much money is raised for this important charity, the Concert Series is being opened up to local businesses or individuals who would like to help cover costs. Performers haven’t been able to play anywhere for several months and are in need support too.
A one night sponsorship would be $100, and that sponsor would be part of the show. A seasonal sponsorship would be $1,000, and that sponsor would be included in all of our press releases and subsequent advertising, as well as part of every show.
Concert in the past have averaged at least 100 people each Friday night concert....mostly local, but some visitors from outside our area. So this is a very specific audience for local businesses to connect with. Anyone interested in sponsorships should contact Steve at 762-5451.
Corner Concert Sponsors so far are WOKW 102.9 and BioGraphics.
Clearfield Borough, sponsors, performers and organizers all encourage participants to stay healthy according to CDC guidelines.
All participants attend voluntarily while all involved are responsible for their own personal health and safety.
Shows will be rescheduled if rained out. Follow Corner Concert Series on Facebook for details.