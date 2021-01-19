KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township Supervisors voted to keep supervisor and longtime Chairman Wayne Josephson at the helm of township leadership once again for 2021 at its reorganization meeting held recently via Zoom teleconference.
According to minutes provided by Secretary/Treasurer Bernice Yedlosky, Josephson will continue as chairman and Charlie Saggese as vice chairman. Randy Killion remains as the third supervisor.
Yedlosky remains as secretary/treasurer. Heather Bozovich will be the township solicitor and Stiffler & McGraw and Associates were approved as the township’s engineer.
Meetings will continue to be on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. However, if the Monday falls on a holiday, the meeting will then be the following Tuesday. A second meeting — used on an as needed basis — will be on the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.
Millage will be at 7 and the LST tax at $52 for township residents earning more than $12,000 per year. Earned income tax is 1 percent with half going to the township and half going to the West Branch Area School District. Occupation tax remains at $10 with the same half/half scenario as EIT.
Other appointments are as follows:
- Roger Larson as vacancy chairman.
- Dane Danko as emergency management coordinator.
- Mary Kay Lupton as primary sewage enforcement officer and Jim Wischuck as alternate SEO.
- Josephson, Larson, Nina Krasinski, William Amick and David Washic as township planning commission members.
- Saggese, Killion, Larson, Christopher Hitching and Wade Fuller as township municipal authority members.
- Alder Run Engineering as code enforcement officer.