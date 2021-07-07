KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township Supervisors responded to complaints of dust on Sawmill Road at a recent meeting.
A state Department of Transportation representative estimated dust control for the road would cost $9,510, according to Supervisor Wayne Josephson. The township decided to obtain quotes from different companies for the potential work.
“There’s a lot of problem areas,” Josephson said. “There’s a lot of homes there.”
If the estimated cost is at or below $10,000, the township will do the project.
Dust control usually entails a maintenance known as oil and chip, according to Josephson. The operation requires spraying the roadway with oil and applying a layer of stone, according to PennDOT. It is then rolled into place.
The oil and chip treatment acts as a sealer for the surface and also extends the life of low-traffic-volume roads, according to PennDOT.
Dirt and gravel roads have been historical contributors of nonpoint source pollution, such as dust, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Nonpoint source pollution has been linked with 88 percent of all impaired stream miles in Pennsylvania.