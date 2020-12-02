KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township Supervisors have closed the township building to the public due to the recent rise in cases of COVID-19, effective immediately and until further notice.
Secretary Bernice Yedlosky said in a statement that while the building is closed to visitors, supervisors will continue to hold monthly meetings and conduct township business as usual starting with the Dec. 7 meeting. However, meetings will be held via ZOOM teleconference.
“Any resident with concerns can contact the office prior to the meeting to get access information for the teleconference,” Yedlosky’s statement said. Anyone wanting to attend meetings virtually can call 345-6571 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to obtain the access information.
The township elected to host the meetings virtually via ZOOM because closing the meetings to the public would be a violation of the state’s Sunshine Act/Open Meetings Law.
The Sunshine Act requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes that official action.