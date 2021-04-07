KYLERTOWN — The Coalward Street Bridge project is moving forward with proposals, Cooper Township Supervisors said on Tuesday.
About 12 different engineers have been sent proposals, according to Secretary Bernice Yedlosky. With a deadline set for April 30, the township should be able to review the responses soon.
“We will be able to look at those at the main meeting,” said Yedlosky.
The bridge, deemed as structurally deficient and at-risk, is receiving grant funds for the repairs.
Gulich and Morris townships also obtained funding for bridges over Walnut Street and Colorado Road, according to previous stories published in The Progress.
Although the total amount requested was $400,000, the county only had $132,000 available. Cooper Township received $50,000 for the Coalward Street Bridge project.
An additional application for funds from Irvona Borough exceeded $1 million in costs. Clearfield County Director of Planning Jodi Brennan said she anticipated more funding to be available in the future.